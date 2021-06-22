Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.89. The stock had a trading volume of 220,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,917 shares of company stock valued at $689,648,820 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

