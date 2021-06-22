Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 1.3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 45,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 114,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.29 million and a P/E ratio of -18.10.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

