Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (FPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund Company Profile

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Prophets Global Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Prophets Global Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.