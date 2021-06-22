Federated Hermes Inc. Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 108,067 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,156 shares of company stock worth $344,219. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $450.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

