Federated Hermes Inc. Has $24.95 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,101 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.