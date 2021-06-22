Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.59 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

A opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $147.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

