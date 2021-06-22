Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AZO stock opened at $1,415.60 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,081.54 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,448.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

