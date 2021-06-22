Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.44% of Domtar worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

NYSE UFS opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.