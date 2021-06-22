FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the highest is $5.25. FedEx reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $18.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $21.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.31.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.06. 111,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.