FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.31.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

