Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,204 ($28.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Numis Securities lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,520 ($32.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,517.72. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

