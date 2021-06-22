FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIGS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

NYSE FIGS opened at $42.61 on Monday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

