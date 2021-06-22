Financial Contrast: Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) versus Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swedbank AB (publ) and Westpac Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 6 3 0 2.33 Westpac Banking 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Westpac Banking pays out 204.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westpac Banking has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Westpac Banking is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Westpac Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.55 $1.41 billion N/A N/A Westpac Banking $20.72 billion 3.34 $1.56 billion $0.43 46.67

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Westpac Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 37.96% 13.17% 0.73% Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Westpac Banking on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity derivatives and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, structured finance, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products; debit and credit cards; real estate brokerage and management; legal services; and safe deposit boxes, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 159 branches in Sweden, 18 branches in Estonia, 22 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products. The company also provides merchant and payment, corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; commercial business and private wealth clients; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

