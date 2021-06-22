First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of First Choice Bancorp worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the first quarter worth $274,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCBP opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

