Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

FIVE opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.60.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

