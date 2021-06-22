Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.
FIVE opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
