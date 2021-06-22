FLO (FLO) Market Cap Achieves $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.