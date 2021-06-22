Flowserve Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

FLS stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.65. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLS. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

