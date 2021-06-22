Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.84 on Monday. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 124,366 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

