Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

