Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and $474,182.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00323208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00180646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00105368 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001766 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 179,896,198 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

