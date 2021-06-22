Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $237.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $239.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

