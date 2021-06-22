Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 5,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

