Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.72 ($82.02).

FME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR:FME opened at €69.42 ($81.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

