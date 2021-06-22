Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,307,000.

VUG stock opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.93 and a one year high of $279.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

