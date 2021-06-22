Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $237.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

