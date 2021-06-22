Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

