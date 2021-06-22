Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 978 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

