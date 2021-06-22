Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.