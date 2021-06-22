Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,098. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

