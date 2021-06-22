FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.56. 1,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

