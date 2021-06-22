Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $74.53 million and approximately $655,066.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,610.95 or 0.99939936 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028021 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007573 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00059242 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- BitBall (BTB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
