Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $74.53 million and approximately $655,066.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,610.95 or 0.99939936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00059242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,971,264 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

