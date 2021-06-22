Fundamenta 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $697,492.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 37% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $332,630.34 and $697,492.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00154396 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.27 or 0.99996075 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,977,270 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,013 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

