FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Issued By Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STN. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

