Gary L. Whitlock Purchases 10,000 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EVA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. 142,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,473,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.