GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Insider Steven Wilderspin Purchases 15,000 Shares

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) insider Steven Wilderspin acquired 15,000 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £858.67 million and a P/E ratio of -60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 341.00 and a quick ratio of 341.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.83. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85).

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -4.75%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.