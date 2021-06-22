Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.00

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

