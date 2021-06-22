Gems Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Gems has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $182,513.45 and $908.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.69 or 0.00641338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.84 or 0.07165724 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

