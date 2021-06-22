Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 509,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,287. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

