GenTrust LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,440 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,825. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.