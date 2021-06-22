GenTrust LLC Purchases Shares of 65,930 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

