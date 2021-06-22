GenTrust LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,441. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41.

