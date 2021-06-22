Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Increased by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.21% of Genuine Parts worth $34,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $124.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 365.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.