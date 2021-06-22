GeoDB One Day Trading Volume Tops $83,395.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $83,395.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00601648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,061,875 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars.

