Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 73,410 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NetEase worth $155,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 51.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NetEase by 277.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 46,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 249.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

