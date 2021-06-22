Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,756,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $169,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

