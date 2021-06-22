Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Zscaler worth $175,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.8% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $216.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

