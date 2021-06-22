Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $178,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,065,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

