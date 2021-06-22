Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $151,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,501. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.