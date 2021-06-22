Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,058 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,127,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Alaska Air Group worth $147,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of ALK opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

