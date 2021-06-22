GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,310.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.